Cajuns RB Montrell Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

UL Running back Montrell Johnson has entered the transfer portal.

The New Orleans native was the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year after rushing for 838 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021.

Johnson is the 4th Cajun to enter the portal this offseason, joining cornerback Mekhi Garner and offensive linemen O'Cyrus Torrence and Kamryn Waites.

There's a possibility that all four could be joining former Cajuns head coach Billy Napier in Florida, with Waites already transferring to Gainesville.

