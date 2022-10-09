Cajuns QB Chandler Fields out due to injury; Wooldridge to start

Louisiana had Saturday off as the Cajuns prepare for Marshall on Wednesday.

They'll be one quarterback short because Chandler Fields won't play due to an upper-body injury.

So, for the first time this season, Ben Wooldridge will start.

Even though this is the junior's first career start. He's been rotating in the first five games where he's passed for 440 yards and three scores.

His best performance of the year came in week two against Eastern Michigan. The Fresno State transfer completed 92% of his passes for 169 yards and two scores.

Even though it's his first time playing a full game at UL, his offense is sure he'll be just fine.

“He's prepared for the moment,” head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “I think him having to play is certainly going to be a good thing for us. It's not that we're hoping he can go play we know he can. I'm excited about Ben's opportunity. Certainly, you're always disappointed for Chandler and you never want those things to happen.”

“The last couple of weeks coach has been having to answer the same questions,” senior tight end Johnny Lumpkin said. “Why play two quarterbacks? Well, you got your answer, right? One person goes down, we've got another quarterback ready. He has already been in the thick of a game. He’s already been in the tight games. We wrapped around him every week because we understand that he deserved to play.”

Louisiana (2-3) kickoff with Marshall on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.

