Cajuns preach finishing strong ahead of matchup with Texas

For the No. 23 Ragin’ Cajuns to beat No. 19 Texas on Sept. 4, it's going to come down to this—playing a game for 60 minutes.

It's something that they've emphasized throughout camp, completing a game from start to finish.

“It's important in life that we finish what the start,” Cajuns head coach Billy Napier said. “I think it's something to live by. Your word should mean something. When you start, it's easy. We want to be finishers. Most people are inspired by people who finish not necessarily by people who start.”

“Finishing is an important thing to us,” junior offensive lineman Carlos Rubio said. “We have a tape at the end of every practice for the whole team, not just the offensive line. You're trying to get on the Finish Tape, you know. I imagine if the coach is putting it on the big projector, you're on the Finish Tape. They’re saying things like ‘good job there Rubio, good finish right there, good strain, good effort’. It makes you feel good about yourself.”

“We have a big emphasis on finishing,” sophomore tight end Neal Johnson said. “You pride yourself getting on there (the Finish Tape). When you're on that Finish Tape, the coaches are congratulating you. You're feeling good about yourself. It just makes you want to go do it again. We have a good system on finishing.”

The Cajuns are no strangers to finishing against Big 12 opponents. Last season against Iowa State, Louisiana trolled at halftime 14-10. In the second half, the Cajuns outscored the Cyclones 21-0.

