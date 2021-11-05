Watch
Cajuns overcome slow start to outlast Georgia State

UL was held scoreless in the 1st half
UL Athletics
Posted at 9:46 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 22:46:56-04

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana was held scoreless in the first half for the first time this season but found a spark in the second half to outlast Georgia State, 21-17, on Thursday, Nov. 4.

With the win, UL clinches the Sun Belt West division for the fourth consecutive year.

Cajuns sophomore wide receiver Peter Leblanc had a breakout game. He led in receiving with nine catches, 118 yards, and a touchdown. Freshman running back Montrell Johnson finished with 98 yards and two touchdowns.

UL (8-1) hits the road to face Troy on Saturday, Nov. 13. The game is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.