Cajuns LB Andre Jones declares for NFL Draft

Louisiana linebacker Andre Jones declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
"Thank you to all of my coaches from my time here at Louisiana," Jones wrote. "I appreciate y'all giving a kid from a small town a chance to chase his dreams."
The senior pass rusher finished the 2022 season with 51 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and a team-leading 7.5 sacks.
