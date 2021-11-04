Cajuns hoops focused on feeding interior game

LAFAYETTE —

UL men's basketball begins its’ season in six days with their home opener.

The Cajuns’ focus will be scoring in the paint. Louisiana returns players with size like junior forward Theo Akwuba, who averaged 11 points per game last year.

Louisiana also added the likes of Arizona transfer and Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Brown.

With as much emphasis in their frontcourt, UL is confident their offense will jell quickly.

“It's been fun,” Brown said. “We battle every day in practice, and we push each other. I play hard. I try to go hard every possession. I can score the ball well. I try to go hard on defense and go after rebounds.”

“We have a lot of guys that can contribute and score in the paint,” Akwuba said. “If they double us, we kick it out for the open three.”

UL tips off against West Florida on Tuesday, Nov. at 7:30 p.m. The game will be held at the Cajundome.

