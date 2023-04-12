Watch Now
Cajuns former wide receiver, Michael Jefferson, involved in car crash

Jefferson has been preparing for the NFL draft later this month
Posted at 11:04 PM, Apr 11, 2023
LAFAYETTE — Former Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson was involved in a multi-car accident Sunday night in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama, according to ESPN.

The crash has required multiple surgeries for Jefferson and at this time, KATC has learned that he's doing okay and is responsive.

Jefferson has been getting ready for the NFL draft at the end of the month and was projected as a mid-round pick.

