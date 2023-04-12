Cajuns former wide receiver, Michael Jefferson, involved in car crash

LAFAYETTE — Former Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson was involved in a multi-car accident Sunday night in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama, according to ESPN.
Louisiana-Lafayette WR Michael Jefferson, considered to be a likely mid-round draft pick later this month, was involved in a multi-car crash Sunday night in Mobile, Ala., that has required multiple surgeries, per his agent Jon Perzley of Sportstars.
The crash has required multiple surgeries for Jefferson and at this time, KATC has learned that he's doing okay and is responsive.
Was just told by a former teammate that Jefferson is doing okay and is responsive.
Jefferson has been getting ready for the NFL draft at the end of the month and was projected as a mid-round pick.
