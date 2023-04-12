Cajuns former wide receiver, Michael Jefferson, involved in car crash

LAFAYETTE — Former Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson was involved in a multi-car accident Sunday night in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama, according to ESPN.

Louisiana-Lafayette WR Michael Jefferson, considered to be a likely mid-round draft pick later this month, was involved in a multi-car crash Sunday night in Mobile, Ala., that has required multiple surgeries, per his agent Jon Perzley of Sportstars. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2023

The crash has required multiple surgeries for Jefferson and at this time, KATC has learned that he's doing okay and is responsive.

Was just told by a former teammate that Jefferson is doing okay and is responsive. Continuing to send well wishes and prayers to MJ. https://t.co/AEbuxSBlWR — Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) April 12, 2023

Jefferson has been getting ready for the NFL draft at the end of the month and was projected as a mid-round pick.

