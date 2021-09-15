Cajuns eager to establish the ground game ahead of Ohio

LAFAYETTE — Since Billy Napier arrived at Louisiana in 2018, the Cajuns have been a Tour de Force on the ground.

UL has ranked in the top 25 in rushing yards and touchdowns in the nation over that span. But it's been a struggle to say the least, to start 2021.

The Cajuns are averaging only 83 yards on the ground through 2 games, which places them in the bottom 15 of the FBS. Louisiana also has only one touchdown from a running back.

But a visit from Ohio may be just what the doctor ordered as the bobcats are surrendering the 13th most rushing yards per game, at over 225.

Napier acknowledges the Cajuns ground game must be better Thursday.

"I think it's an area where we need to improve, says head coach Billy Napier. "We need to have more precision in what we do. Up front on the edges, at running back, the quarterback decision-making with the run, to go along with blocking well on the perimeter. Every player contributes to rushing the football."

