Cajuns become bowl eligible with victory over Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Tx. — Louisiana football improves to 6-6 on the season after their 41-13 win over Texas State on Saturday, Nov. 26.

With the win, the Cajuns become bowl eligible, an accomplishment that the program has achieved for five straight seasons.

UL rushed for 165 yards on the ground led by senior running back Chris Smith. The Mississippi native rushed for 69 yards on the 13 carries and punched in two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving).

Quarterback Chandler Fields started for a second straight week. He completed 62 percent of his passes for 187 yards and two scores.

Louisiana now waits to find out who they will face during the bowl season.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel