Cajuns aim to build complete game consistency

Louisiana football continues to hold the keys toward its destiny in winning the Sun Belt West.

UL (5-3, 2-2 SBC) put together one of their most complete victories all season on Saturday against South Alabama.

Four games remain on the year, and the Cajuns shift their focus to Arkansas State.

They'll be homed in on one main thing, which is to keep that complete game consistency for the rest of the year.

“We're in a position to go and do something significant in November,” Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “That's what you start the year to do. You want to get to November with a shot, and we have a chance. To do what we want to do, you can't be up and down. You've got to create that culture of consistency. If we can figure out how to start a little bit faster and keep our foot on the gas, we have a chance to finish the way that we want.”

The Cajuns travel to Jonesboro, Ark. to face off with the Red Wolves on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 2:00 p.m., and you can watch it on ESPN+.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel