Bob Marlin to Return for Final Year of Contract

Cajuns Men's Basketball Head Coach Bob Marlin will return for the final year of his contract, the UL Athletic Department confirmed to KATC.

Rumors of Marlin being on the hot seat emerged, after Louisiana was inconsistent for most of the season. But UL caught fire at the end of the year, winning 6 of their last 8 contests and reaching the Sun Belt Championship game. The Cajuns finishing with a record of 16-15 overall, 9-9 in the SBC.

Marlin will enter his 13th year with UL in the 2022-23 season. Marlin is 220-165 as the Cajuns head coach. His 127 Sun Belt victories makes him the winningest coach in Conference history.

Also, the Cajuns are expected to return the majority of their roster that reached the SBC Title game. It includes All-Sun Belt performers in forwards Jordan Brown and Kobe Julien, plus local guards Greg Williams Jr and Jalen Dalcourt.

