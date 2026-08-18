AP poll error briefly gives Cajuns receiving-votes

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns briefly appeared to receive votes in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll Monday, but it turned out to be an error.

Louisiana was initially listed with four votes in the “others receiving votes” category of the AP preseason poll. The Associated Press later corrected the listing, with those four votes actually intended for Louisville, which is ranked No. 24 in the preseason poll.

Before the correction was made, Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux was asked about the Cajuns receiving national recognition.

“For us, we have a lot of work to do to be in that talk,” Desormeaux said. “We’re not a top 25 team right now. We have a lot of work to do to get there.”

Desormeaux said the Cajuns are focused on improving one day at a time rather than worrying about preseason recognition.

“For us, it has to be about today and try to get better for the practice today,” he said.

Louisiana is set to wrap up fall camp this week before classes begin Aug. 24.

The Cajuns open the 2026 season Sept. 5 at home.

The AP preseason poll is led by Ohio State, followed by Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame and Texas. LSU is ranked No. 11.

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