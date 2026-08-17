Where LSU football ranks in the AP Preseason top 25 Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Associated Press has released its preseason top 25 poll for the upcoming 2026 college football season.

The LSU Tigers are ranked at no. 11.

With the 12-team College Football Playoff format, the ranking signals that AP voters currently see LSU football as a playoff team in Lane Kiffin’s first season as head coach.

The Tigers open their season on Sept. 5 at home against Clemson, who did not make the AP’s preseason top 25.

2026 AP Preseason Top 25

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points 1 Ohio State (40) 1672 2 Oregon (14) 1597 3 Georgia 1513 4 Notre Dame (6) 1510 5 Texas 1483 6 Indiana (8) 1440 7 Miami (Fla.) (1) 1379 8 Texas A&M 1131 9 Ole Miss 1102 10 Oklahoma 1047 11 LSU 988 12 Texas Tech 983 13 Alabama 904 t-14 BYU 839 t-14 USC 839 16 Michigan 718 17 Washington 501 18 Penn State 482 19 SMU 434 20 Tennessee 394 21 Utah 304 22 Iowa 260 23 Houston 252 24 Louisville 194 25 Missouri 117

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