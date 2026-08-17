Where LSU football ranks in the AP Preseason top 25 Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Associated Press has released its preseason top 25 poll for the upcoming 2026 college football season.
The LSU Tigers are ranked at no. 11.
With the 12-team College Football Playoff format, the ranking signals that AP voters currently see LSU football as a playoff team in Lane Kiffin’s first season as head coach.
The Tigers open their season on Sept. 5 at home against Clemson, who did not make the AP’s preseason top 25.
2026 AP Preseason Top 25
|Rank
|Team (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|1
|Ohio State (40)
|1672
|2
|Oregon (14)
|1597
|3
|Georgia
|1513
|4
|Notre Dame (6)
|1510
|5
|Texas
|1483
|6
|Indiana (8)
|1440
|7
|Miami (Fla.) (1)
|1379
|8
|Texas A&M
|1131
|9
|Ole Miss
|1102
|10
|Oklahoma
|1047
|11
|LSU
|988
|12
|Texas Tech
|983
|13
|Alabama
|904
|t-14
|BYU
|839
|t-14
|USC
|839
|16
|Michigan
|718
|17
|Washington
|501
|18
|Penn State
|482
|19
|SMU
|434
|20
|Tennessee
|394
|21
|Utah
|304
|22
|Iowa
|260
|23
|Houston
|252
|24
|Louisville
|194
|25
|Missouri
|117
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