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Where LSU football ranks in the AP Preseason top 25 Poll

The AP Top 25 released its preseason rankings on Monday
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BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Associated Press has released its preseason top 25 poll for the upcoming 2026 college football season.

The LSU Tigers are ranked at no. 11.

With the 12-team College Football Playoff format, the ranking signals that AP voters currently see LSU football as a playoff team in Lane Kiffin’s first season as head coach.

The Tigers open their season on Sept. 5 at home against Clemson, who did not make the AP’s preseason top 25.

2026 AP Preseason Top 25

RankTeam (First-Place Votes)Points
1Ohio State (40)1672
2Oregon (14)1597
3Georgia1513
4Notre Dame (6)1510
5Texas1483
6Indiana (8)1440
7Miami (Fla.) (1)1379
8Texas A&M1131
9Ole Miss1102
10Oklahoma1047
11LSU988
12Texas Tech983
13Alabama904
t-14BYU839
t-14USC839
16Michigan718
17Washington501
18Penn State482
19SMU434
20Tennessee394
21Utah304
22Iowa260
23Houston252
24Louisville194
25Missouri117

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