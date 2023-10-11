A Story of Survival: Kerry Maggard

LAFAYETTE — "It's a sisterhood that you never want to be apart of, but once you're apart... You're so thankful for those that are with and in it with you."

Initiated in October 2017, Kerry Maggard was welcomed into a new society of strength.

It was an average day for Maggard. Continuing to love on Louisiana athletes as the wife of Cajuns' athletic director, Bryan Maggard.

"The radiologist office called and said we have a quick opening at 12:45 if you can slip in and we'll do this really quick", says Kerry Maggard. "We were having the soccer team over for dinner so I had cheesy potatoes on the counter ready to go into the oven at a certain time. I was trying to clean the house and get ready but I thought I'll just pop in there."

Days before hosting dinner, Maggard noticed a small lump on her breast during a self-exam. She had a recent visit with her doctor just a few weeks prior. At that time, she was clear. But taking precaution, Bryan encouraged her to get checked out again.

"It wasn't so much about me. It was more about her being on top of her health and being very conscious about it", says Bryan Maggard.

"That turned into about a four hour appointment. My radiologist, I still remember her standing over me and saying I'm really fearful we're dealing with cancer."

Bryan, her "rock" was diagnosed with testicular cancer over 20 years ago. His diagnosis added a new level of courage but nothing could've prepared him for when his soulmate, detected a breast cancer lump.

"When you hear the words, 'You have cancer', you're just shocked and scared and I can kind of relate. I felt bad for her. I wish it was me versus her but I think that's what went through my mind initially."

Fortunately with early detection, Maggard was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer. She was able to bypass chemotherapy, but she went through surgery and numerous rounds of radiation.

"I compare it to being stuck by lightening. You don't expect it. It comes out of no where and it hits hard."

"You know, losing my mom a few month prior was probably my lowest point but this was probably the most challenging personally. I've had some comparable challenges but yeah, it's scary."

Although mom knows best, so does Maggard. She's now cancer-free with a wealthy amount of knowledge and experience. Now, she shares her story as a way of spreading awareness.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel