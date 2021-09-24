3View: Cajuns look to open Sun Belt play with a win

Louisiana (2-1) at Georgia Southern (1-2)

Game Time: 5:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: ESPN1420

Mic'd Up: WJCL Sports Director Frank Sulkowski on UL vs. Ga. Southern

Stopping the Option: To open Sun Belt Conference play, Louisiana's defense faces a fundamentally taxing job: stopping the Georgia Southern's option-based offense. The Eagles average 219 yards on the ground, and Cajuns head coach Billy Napier emphasized earlier in the week that UL has to play assignment football to slow down the run game.

Playing well on the Road: Louisiana has played well away from Cajun Field when playing in conference games. The Cajuns compiled four straight wins over Sun Belt opponents and hold an 11-1 road overall record in the last two seasons.

Not Scared to Make Money: Billy Napier coined the statement 'scared money don't make money' during halftime of UL's game against Ohio, but Napier made it clear that is a mentality he has poured into his team. That statement rings true when it comes to the Cajuns offense. Against Ohio, Louisiana produced 562 yards of total offense, which was the 16th time the Cajuns have recorded 500+ yards in the Napier era. The team owns a 15-1 record in those contests.

