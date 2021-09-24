Mic'd Up: WJCL Sports Director Frank Sulkowsi on UL vs. Ga. Southern

Louisiana Football opens up Sun Belt play against Georgia Southern.

For a preview of Cajuns-Eagles, we sat down with WJCL sports director Frank Sulkowski to discuss all things GSU, including their 1-2 start, QB Justin Tomlin and the Eagles evolving offense.

