Mic'd Up: WJCL Sports Director Frank Sulkowsi on UL vs. Ga. Southern

Mic'd Up: Louisiana vs. Ga. Southern Preview with WJCL Sports Director Frank Sulkowski
Posted at 12:28 AM, Sep 24, 2021
Louisiana Football opens up Sun Belt play against Georgia Southern.

For a preview of Cajuns-Eagles, we sat down with WJCL sports director Frank Sulkowski to discuss all things GSU, including their 1-2 start, QB Justin Tomlin and the Eagles evolving offense.

