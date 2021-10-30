3View: Cajuns look to beat Texas State for homecoming

Texas State (2-5) at Louisiana (6-1)

Game Time: 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: ESPN1420

Mic'd Up: Cajuns Sideline Reporter Cody Junot | UL vs. Texas State Preview

Coming off a 28-27 victory over Arkansas State last Thursday, Louisiana Football returns to Cajun Field for a two-week homestand beginning with the 2021 homecoming game against Texas State at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPNU.

Louisiana has dominated the all-time series between the two programs winning all seven meetings.

Head coach Billy Napier has continued his impressive streak against Sun Belt West opponents this season. Under Napier, the Ragin' Cajuns are 14-0 against teams on the other side of the conference.

Louisiana has excelled in homecoming matchups as of late, winning four-straight contests dating back to the 2017 season. The program won a record eight-straight homecoming matchups between 1982-89.

Texas State enters the weekend at 2-5 following a pair of losses to Troy and Georgia State. The Bobcats' defense has been efficient at creating turnovers this season leading the Sun Belt and ranking ninth in the nation with eight fumble recoveries.

