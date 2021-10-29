Mic'd Up: Cajuns Sideline Reporter Cody Junot | UL vs. Texas State Preview

It's homecoming week for Louisiana!

UL Football will host Texas State, Saturday at 11 am.

In our latest Mic'd Up, UL Sideline Reporter Cody Junot helps us preview Cajuns vs Bobcats, along with discussing why the Sun Belt's recent expansion puts them in play as the top conference in the Group of 5.

