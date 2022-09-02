3View | Cajuns begin Desormeaux Era against SELU

Southeastern at Louisiana

Game Time: 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: ESPN1420

Mic'd Up: WBRZ Sports Anchor Matt Trent | UL vs. Southeastern

LAFAYETTE – The Michael Desormeaux era at Cajun Field officially kicks off on Saturday when the defending Sun Belt Conference champion Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football team hosts in-state foe Southeastern Louisiana in the annual Herbert Heymann Classic.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will be available live on ESPN+ with fans able to listen to the game on the Varsity Network, Hot 107.9 FM, and ESPN 1420 AM. Fans can receive additional information by visiting the Gameday Central page.

Louisiana, which finished 13-1 last season and enters the 2022 season with the nation's longest win streak, returns 13 starters and 97 players who saw action from last season.

The Ragin' Cajuns, who finished the regular season at No. 16 in the AP Top 25, No. 18 in the USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll, and No. 23 in the College Football Playoff Top 25, was picked to win the West Division of the Sun Belt Conference for a fourth consecutive year while looking to reach the SBC Championship Game for the fifth straight time.

Desormeaux, a former Ragin' Cajuns quarterback, and New Iberia native owns a 1-0 career record after replacing current Florida head coach Billy Napier and leading Louisiana to a 36-21 win over new Sun Belt Conference member Marshall on Dec. 18, 2021, in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

SLU, the preseason Southland Conference favorite, is one of six FCS teams in the top 25 in the past three years. The Lions, who finished 9-4 overall and reached the second round of the Division I FCS Playoffs, head into the 2022 campaign looking for its third playoff appearance in the past four seasons under head coach Frank Scelfo.

