2023 Outlook for UL Men's Basketball

No, Louisiana Men's Basketball will not be dancing in the NCAA Tournament next week.

But the Ragin' Cajuns still got to create some March Madness. UL, as the 8 seed in the Sun Belt tourney, upset the regular season champs in 1 seed Texas State, along with 4 seed Troy en route to the SBC Title Game Monday.

"We're very excited and we expect to be back next year fighting for a championship," UL Head Coach Bob Marlin said. "We had to play an extra game this year in the tournament. I think that was good for us."

There's a lot of reason to be excited about the future of the Cajuns. Sophomore forward Jordan Brown and Junior guard Greg Williams were named to the Sun Belt All-Tournament team.

That duo is expected to return next year, along with the majority of the roster, as Dou Gueye is the only senior departing. This tournament run was also good experience for the group and will provide a lasting memory to fuel UL this offseason.

"I'm glad to be a part of the family that we've built," Williams, who scored 15 points in the Championship, said. "I'm looking forward to the future and what we're going to build. Its a bad but good feeling. Because I cant wait til we start next year."

"I was just real excited for how well we fought and how positive we were mentally and physically," Cajuns guard Jalen Dalcourt added. "I'm just excited to get ready to work next year. The guys, we just took this on the chin. We're all just talking about working to get back to this. We don't like this feeling at all."

