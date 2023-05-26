1 on 1 with UL Softball's Jourdyn Campbell

For the first time since 2016, UL Softball is preparing for a Super Regional.

Before the Cajuns made the trip to Seattle, Jamarcus Fitzpatrick sat down with Louisiana star Jourdyn Campbell to discuss everything. It includes her journey with softball, her family, and why UL has been so successful in 2023.

Louisiana will begin the Seattle Super Regional against No. 7 Washington on Friday. First pitch is set for 9 pm and the game will air on ESPN.

Game 2 is set for 6 pm Saturday. If Game 3 is necessary Sunday, a game time and network will be announced then.

