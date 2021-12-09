Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

1-on-1 with the First Lady of Cajuns football: Lindsey Desormeaux

items.[0].videoTitle
1-on-1 with the First Lady of Cajuns football: Lindsey Desormeaux
momma des.jpg
Posted at 10:53 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 23:53:09-05

LAFAYETTE — Michael Desormeaux was not the only one that was excited about becoming the head football coach of Louisiana.

His wife, Lindsey, has known him since the sixth grade and spoke with Meagan Glover about how proud she is of him.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.