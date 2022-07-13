Super 16 | Westgate S Derek Williams

NEW IBERIA — Westgate’s Derek Williams embraced football from the beginning. He became a three-year starter for the Tigers, and it didn’t take long to see his wiring looked different.

“When I received my first offer from Virginia in the ninth-grade year, it made me think that I could really make it,” Williams said.

Since then, Williams has become the number three safety in the country according to 24/7 Sports. He finished the 2021 season with 127 tackles and in June, he committed to the University of Texas.

“I want to be surrounded by leaders that can get me to the place that I want to be,” Williams said. “I want to go to school for mechanical engineering.”

Now of course in the age of NIL, many would think Williams’ decision solely came down to just money, but there’s more to it for Williams.

The Longhorns’ mechanical engineering program is ranked 11th in the nation according to US News Education, and his learning in Austin could be the sketch for what’s to come.

“I want to open businesses,” Williams said. “One of my friends wants to be a truck driver and so I want to open something for truck driving. I just want to help everyone do something good in life.”

Before Williams heads to Hook Em’ Horns Nation, he wants to build a prototype for those after him.

“Before I leave from here, I have to leave it better than I found it,” Williams said. “I want to get the young guys to look up to me. It’s about being a leader.”

