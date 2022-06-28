Westgate's Derek Williams commits to Texas

Westgate senior Derek Williams committed to Texas Football Monday evening.

Williams is a 5 star recruit and is ranked as the 3rd best prospect in the state, according to 247 Sports.

The number 3 safety in the nation, choosing the Longhorns over LSU, Alabama and Florida.

Earlier this summer, Williams revealed to us what his criteria was for his future school.

"I wanna be surrounded by leaders, that will get me to the place I want to be," Williams explained. "I want to go to school for mechanical engineering. So, (I need) a big school on that. Then, probably, the atmosphere. The people around the thing."

