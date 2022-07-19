Super 16 | Opelousas Catholic WR/DB Christian Brown

OPELOUSAS — Opelousas Catholic’s Christian Brown is the definition of a playmaker.

"He's a very twitchy athlete," Vikings head coach Thomas David said. “He's a kid who's got good twitch, good explosion, and very good burst. When he starts, he's from zero to top speed quickly."

On offense in 2021, Brown had over 1,000 yards rushing, another 400 receiving, and 20 total touchdowns.

"I'm versatile,” Brown said. “When it's third or fourth down, I'm gone make the play. I'm going to get the first down or more. When the ball is in my hands, you can just wait for greatness."

It's on defense where Brown made his calling card.

The junior had seven interceptions and two pick-sixes, including the game-winner against Eunice. Brown was named Defensive MVP for District 5-1A and St. Landry Parish.

"I have good eyes on defense,” Brown said. “I'm a ball hawk. I jump everything. Nothing comes my way because they know I’m going to jump it."

"Defensively he really was a huge impact guy,” David said. “He'd get a pick and turn it into a touchdown more than he'd turn it into a change of possession."

It's easy to spot where Brown gets his influence. His friend and mentor is former OC star Keon Coleman, who is now at Michigan State. Yet, he still serves as a guide to his young protege.

"If it wasn't for him, a lot of stuff wouldn't be possible,” Brown said. “Coming into my sophomore year, he would show me so much stuff. I can't even explain it. We would work out in the backyard. He was teaching me offensive stuff that he was learning. When I went against him, I was getting killed every time. When I go against receivers, not even his size, I'm like I'm about to kill them. I get that confidence."

Brown recently visited Coleman in Michigan. While Brown waits on his first Division I offer, the trip will serve as the motivation for what's ahead if he puts in the work.

"He came from like the bottom and worked his way to the top,” Brown said. “That made me realize that I can do anything too. With God on my side, anything is possible."

