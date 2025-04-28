Stars with Acadiana ties earn NFL opportunities

Four players from the Acadiana area were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft (Tre Harris, Jack Bech, Trey Amos, Trevor Etienne), but several others with local ties will still have a shot to make an NFL roster this offseason.

A group of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are among those heading to rookie minicamps with hopes of earning a spot. Quarterback Ben Wooldridge has agreed to a deal with the New England Patriots, while linebacker KC Ossai is set to join the Houston Texans. Defensive lineman Mason Narcisse will get his opportunity with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wide receiver Dalen Cambre and defensive back Tyrone Lewis Jr. are both heading to the New York Giants, looking to break through in a competitive camp environment. Offensive lineman AJ Gillie has signed on with the Seattle Seahawks, and kicker Kenneth Almendares will get his shot with the San Francisco 49ers. Defensive back Keyon Martin is joining the Baltimore Ravens.

In addition, former LSU defensive back and Loreauville native Zy Alexander signed with the Seattle Seahawks following the draft.

Beyond UL and LSU, former ULM defensive back Car’lin Vigers has agreed to a deal with the Washington Commanders. Western Kentucky linebacker and Opelousas native Kylan Guidry is heading to the Los Angeles Chargers.

All of these players will now enter a critical phase of their football careers as they work to make an impression and earn a spot on active rosters or practice squads.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel