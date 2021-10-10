Winston throws four touchdowns in Saints win over Washington

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston threw an interception on the opening drive but battled back to throw for four touchdowns in New Orleans' 33-22 win over Washington.

Winston completed 15 of his 30 passes for 279 yards in the win.

Wide receiver Marquez Callaway had a breakout game as he led in receiving with four catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Alvin Kamara had 21 touches for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

New Orleans (3-2) heads into a bye week and will face Seattle on Monday, October 25.

