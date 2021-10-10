Watch
Winston throws four touchdowns in Saints win over Washington

Alex Brandon/AP
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 3:25 PM, Oct 10, 2021
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston threw an interception on the opening drive but battled back to throw for four touchdowns in New Orleans' 33-22 win over Washington.

Winston completed 15 of his 30 passes for 279 yards in the win.

Wide receiver Marquez Callaway had a breakout game as he led in receiving with four catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Alvin Kamara had 21 touches for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

New Orleans (3-2) heads into a bye week and will face Seattle on Monday, October 25.
