Saints RB Mark Ingram added to COVID list

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has been placed on the COVID list ahead of the team's game with the Jets.

Ingram joins defensive end Cam Jordan as the second player to test positive this week. Jordan’s COVID-positive status was announced on Monday.

According to Jeff Duncan with the Athletic, Ingram is vaccinated and could return if he has no symptoms and two negative tests.

This comes hours after Duncan reported that running back Alvin Kamara is expected to play Sunday against the Jets.

Ingram, a Saints 2011 first-round pick, arrived back in New Orleans in a trade with the Houston Texans. He’s is second on the team with 233 rushing yards.

