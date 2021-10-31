Saints escape thriller against Buccaneers on Halloween

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints survived a scare from Tampa Bay but held on to a 36-27 win on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Quarterback Jameis Winston left the game in the 2nd quarter with a knee injury and would not return. In his relief, quarterback Trevor Siemian completed 16 of his 29 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown.

The Black and Gold defense forced three turnovers including P.J. Williams' 40-yard pick-six in the 4th quarter to ultimately seal the victory.

New Orleans (5-2) stays home for another week and will face Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 7.

