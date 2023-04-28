Saints draft Clemson DT Bryan Breese

The New Orleans Saints drafted Bryan Breese with the No. 29 overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27.
The Clemson defensive tackle finished his career with 51 total tackles and nine career sacks.
In his freshman season, he earned the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
The Saints hold the following remaining draft picks:
- Round 2, Pick 40
- Round 3, Pick 71
- Round 4, Pick 115
- Round 5, Pick 146
- Round 5, Pick 165
- Round 7, Pick 227
- Round 7, Pick 257
