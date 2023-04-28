Saints draft Clemson DT Bryan Breese

The New Orleans Saints drafted Bryan Breese with the No. 29 overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27.

The Clemson defensive tackle finished his career with 51 total tackles and nine career sacks.

In his freshman season, he earned the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

The Saints hold the following remaining draft picks:



Round 2, Pick 40

Round 3, Pick 71

Round 4, Pick 115

Round 5, Pick 146

Round 5, Pick 165

Round 7, Pick 227

Round 7, Pick 257

