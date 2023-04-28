Watch Now
Saints draft Clemson DT Bryan Breese

Bryan Bresee
John Bazemore/AP
Former Clemson football defensive tackle Bryan Bresee runs a drill during Clemson's pro day Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Posted at 10:44 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 23:44:15-04

The New Orleans Saints drafted Bryan Breese with the No. 29 overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27.

The Clemson defensive tackle finished his career with 51 total tackles and nine career sacks.

In his freshman season, he earned the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

The Saints hold the following remaining draft picks:

  • Round 2, Pick 40
  • Round 3, Pick 71
  • Round 4, Pick 115
  • Round 5, Pick 146
  • Round 5, Pick 165 
  • Round 7, Pick 227
  • Round 7, Pick 257

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

