Saints begin practice at AT&T Stadium after Hurricane Ida relocation

NEW ORLEANS — Things looked a bit different for the Saints today as they began practices in Arlington at the AT&T stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys.

The team evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ida on Saturday after their final preseason game against the Arizona cardinals was canceled.

Head coach Sean Payton says considering the damage in the Metairie and the New Orleans area, he doesn't see the team returning to practice out there any time soon, at least for this week.

Staying optimistic, Payton and defensive leaders, Cam Jordan and Demario Davis, says they'll weather this storm together as a unit.

"We're here to focus on what we can control," says Jordan. "We can't control the damage that happened this week, or yesterday. We're going to work hard, we're going to stay together and we're going to get a focus on what we can control."

Davis elaborating says, "i think in times like this it just reminds you the importance of living in community and working together and why unity is so important because there are going to come times when we all need each other and its one of those times where we have to lean on each other and we'll all make it through it."

