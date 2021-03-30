Saints add Titans to 2021 Schedule

NEW ORLEANS — The NFL officially approved expanding their regular season to 17 games Tuesday.

For the Saints, that means a road trip to the Titans has been added to the 2021 schedule. New Orleans last faced Tennessee in 2019.

With the league adding the 17th game, the preseason has been reduced to only 3 games now. The regular season will now be 18 weeks total, with 1 bye week. Super Bowl LVI in 2022 in Inglewood, CA has also been pushed back a week to February 13th, 2022.

