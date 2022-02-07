REPORT: Saints to hire Dennis Allen as next head coach

Saints entrusting Dennis Allen with head coaching job

The New Orleans Saints are expected to promote defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to head coach, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Saints have informed their defensive coordinator Dennis Allen that they are hiring him as their next head coach, sources tell ESPN.



Once again Allen replaces Sean Payton, minus the interim title. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2022

Allen has served as the Saints' defensive coordinator since 2015 and replaces Sean Payton who had been with the franchise since 2006.

During the 2021 season, Allen held the title of interim head coach for one game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 19, in which New Orleans won 9-0.

New Orleans' defense has become the strongest part of the team over the last few years. The Black and Gold defense has ranked fourth in the NFL in both yards allowed and points allowed over the past three seasons.

Allen has previously been a head coach in the NFL. From 2012 to 2014, Allen was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders where he finished with a record of 8-28.

