REPORT: Saints re-sign Jameis Winston

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are re-signing quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year, $28 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Jameis Winston and the Saints are closing in on a two-year deal for the quarterback to remain in New Orleans, per source. Still details to be worked through but trending in the right direction. Winston and the Saints set to build off last year's 5-2 start together. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 21, 2022

The deal includes a guaranteed $21 million, sources say.

Winston started for the Saints in 2021 and went 5-2, but he tore the ACL in his left knee and sustained MCL damage on Oct. 31 against the Buccaneers.

Last season, Winston completed 95 of 161 passes (59%) for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

