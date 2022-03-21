Watch
REPORT: Saints re-sign Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston drops back to pass against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday,Sept. 26, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Posted at 2:21 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 15:21:27-04

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are re-signing quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year, $28 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The deal includes a guaranteed $21 million, sources say.

Winston started for the Saints in 2021 and went 5-2, but he tore the ACL in his left knee and sustained MCL damage on Oct. 31 against the Buccaneers.

Last season, Winston completed 95 of 161 passes (59%) for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

