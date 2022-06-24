Demario Davis agrees to extended contract through 2024

NEW ORLEANS — Reported by ESPN's Field Yates, Saints linebacker, Demario Davis, agrees to an extended contract through 2024.

Saints LB Demario Davis recently agreed to an updated contract that includes, per source:

▫️$2M in incentives in 2022-2024 ($6M max)

▫️His 2023 base salary drops from $8.5M to $8.25M, but he adds a $250K workout bonus and $1M of that salary is guaranteed

▫️No cap impact on 2022 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 24, 2022

Davis is guaranteed $1 million of next year's base salary, dropping from $8.5 million to $8.25 million where $250,000 will be a workout bonus.

$2 million in incentives are included in the new deal from 2022-2024, potentially earning $6 million.

