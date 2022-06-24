Watch Now
Demario Davis agrees to extended contract through 2024

Davis now guaranteed $1 million of next year's base salary
Posted at 3:42 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 16:42:37-04

NEW ORLEANS  — Reported by ESPN's Field Yates, Saints linebacker, Demario Davis, agrees to an extended contract through 2024.

Davis is guaranteed $1 million of next year's base salary, dropping from $8.5 million to $8.25 million where $250,000 will be a workout bonus.

$2 million in incentives are included in the new deal from 2022-2024, potentially earning $6 million.

