Report: Jayden Daniels to start at QB for LSU vs FSU

NEW ORLEANS — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to start against Florida State, according to multiple reports.

Jayden Daniels is set to be LSU’s starting QB when the Tigers open their season against Florida State tonight, sources tell @on3sports.



The Arizona State transfer has been competing with redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier for the job.https://t.co/L3bZePF6Am — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 4, 2022

Daniels transferred from Arizona State after starting for two seasons with the Devils.

The California native beat out sophomore Garrett Nussmeier for the job.

The Tigers will kick off with the Seminoles (1-0) at 6:30 p.m. in the Caesars Superdome. The game will air on KATC.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel