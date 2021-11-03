Michael Thomas out for the remainder of the season

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas announced via social media that he won't return to the Saints this season due to a setback with an ankle injury.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said Thomas will need an another procedure, but he also said the setback had nothing to do with the receiver’s approach to his recovery and credited his work ethic during his rehab.

“He’s having complications with the current surgery that was done,” Payton said. “I know he’s working his tail off to get back out there.”

Thomas has been out since Week 2 of the 2020 season when former running back, Latavius Murray, rolled over Thomas' while blocking during a play.

In 2019, Thomas set a single-season record with 149 catches.

