Mic'd Up: ESPN's Andrew Lopez on Pelicans Coaching Search

The Pelicans appear to be on the verge of hiring their new head coach. Suns assistant Willie Green is the front runner for the job, according to ESPN.

In our latest edition of Mic'd Up, ESPN NBA Reporter Andrew Lopez joins us to talk about the coaching search, Zion Williamson and offseason moves.

