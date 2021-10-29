Marshall joins Sun Belt Conference

The Marshall Thundering Herd will become the 15th university to join the Sun Belt Conference, the school confirmed on Friday, Oct. 29.

This comes just two days after Old Dominion announced they would be joining the SBC and three days after Southern Miss joined the conference.

The move will also give the Sun Belt 13 football-playing schools.

Marshall's decision impacts Conference USA, the league it's leaving. With this move, C-USA is down to five members.

The Sun Belt Conference was founded in 1976.

