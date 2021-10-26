Southern Miss joins Sunbelt Conference

NEW ORLEANS — After a unanimous vote, the University of Southern Mississippi will join the Sunbelt Conference.

Southern Miss will become members no later than July 1, 2023.

“This is a big day for our conference. We are thrilled to welcome The University of Southern Mississippi to the Sun Belt. Southern Miss brings a host of strengths to our conference. They are competitive across all of their sports, have a strong brand and are supported by a great fan base. The electric atmosphere surrounding their games is a tradition we are proud to now be a part of,” said Keith Gill, Sun Belt Conference Commissioner. “I am grateful to President Dr. Rodney D. Bennett and Athletics Director Jeremy McClain for their leadership during this process. I’d also like to thank the CEOs and athletic directors of our current member institutions for their efforts as we continue our discussions around adding new members.”

Southern Miss joins as the 13th institution of the league.

The Sunbelt Conference was founded in 1976.

