No. 16 LSU gets upset by UCLA in West-Coast shootout

PASADENA, Ca. — No. 16 LSU had aspirations of getting back to their championship ways, but UCLA crushed those Hollywood Dreams in a 38-27 shootout win.

LSU sophomore wide receiver and Westgate product Kayshon Boutte finished with nine receptions, 148 yards, and three touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson threw for 330 yards, threw three touchdowns while completing 57% of his passes.

LSU (0-1) will face McNeese State on Sept. 11 at Tiger Stadium. The game will kick off at 7:00 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel