Mic'd Up: Southern Wide Receiver August Pitre

It's going to be a historic weekend in Baton Rouge.

LSU Football will host Southern for the first time ever on the gridiron.

In our latest Mic'd Up, we have a special guest in Southern Wide Receiver August Pitre. The Opelousas native tells us about his journey to the Bluff, SU scoring 86 points in week 1 and what he expects for it to be like when the Jaguars takes the short bus ride to Tiger Stadium Saturday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel