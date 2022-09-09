Watch Now
Mic'd Up: Southern Wide Receiver August Pitre

The Northwest grad and Opelousas native will take on LSU this week in a historic Baton Rouge matchup
Mic'd Up: Southern WR August Pitre part 1 - on playing for Jags, scoring 86 pts in week 1
Posted at 12:10 AM, Sep 09, 2022
It's going to be a historic weekend in Baton Rouge.

LSU Football will host Southern for the first time ever on the gridiron.

In our latest Mic'd Up, we have a special guest in Southern Wide Receiver August Pitre. The Opelousas native tells us about his journey to the Bluff, SU scoring 86 points in week 1 and what he expects for it to be like when the Jaguars takes the short bus ride to Tiger Stadium Saturday.

