Mic'd Up: Former LSU pitcher Zac Person on head coach Paul Mainieri's retirement

Paul Mainieri emotional, citing health as reason for retiring from LSU Baseball
Posted at 12:46 AM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 01:46:45-04

LSU awaits to see if they will make the NCAA Tournament Monday morning. The Tigers are currently projected as one of the last teams in the field of 64.

LSU is hoping for one final postseason ride with Head Coach Paul Mainieri, who announced he is retiring after the 2021 season.

In our latest Mic'd Up, we sit down with Eunice native and former LSU standout Zac Person, as he shares his fondest memories with Coach Mainieri and explains what his ultimate legacy is at LSU.

