LSU’s John Emery’s eye-opening experience helps elevate his game

LSU continues to get ready for their season-opener against UCLA on Sept. 4, and one player whose eyes will be wide-open for the game is running back John Emery.

The junior had LASIK surgery in his right eye after the 2019 season. Before that, Emery revealed he only used his left eye to see passes thrown at him.

Emery's receiving numbers didn't increase much in 2020, as he recorded 14 receptions for 73 yards. With a clear view, he's believes he'll become a more complete back.

“It helped me lock in on a ball easily,” Emery said. “Sometimes when the ball would be at a certain distance, I couldn't see it until I got the LASIK surgery. That helped as far as me going through my reads and seeing blitzes come in. It just helped a lot as far as my whole vision on the field.”

