LSU Freshman QB Walker Howard Enters Transfer Portal

LSU Freshman quarterback Walker Howard is entering the transfer portal.

Howard redshirted with the Tigers in 2022, after seeing action in only 2 games. He will have 4 years of eligibility left.

Coming out of St. Thomas More in 2021, Howard was considered a 5-star prospect. He threw for over 5,800 yards and 67 touchdowns in his 2 years as a starter for the Cougars.

TCU and Florida are considered among the favorites to land Howard.

