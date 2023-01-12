Watch Now
LSU Freshman QB Walker Howard Enters Transfer Portal

Howard was a 5-star prospect coming out of St. Thomas More in 2021
Posted at 11:28 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 00:28:02-05

LSU Freshman quarterback Walker Howard is entering the transfer portal.

Howard redshirted with the Tigers in 2022, after seeing action in only 2 games. He will have 4 years of eligibility left.

Coming out of St. Thomas More in 2021, Howard was considered a 5-star prospect. He threw for over 5,800 yards and 67 touchdowns in his 2 years as a starter for the Cougars.

TCU and Florida are considered among the favorites to land Howard.

