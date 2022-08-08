LSU excluded from preseason Top 25

The USA TODAY coaches' preseason poll came out Monday afternoon, and LSU was not in the number.
It's the first time the Tigers have not been ranked in the coaches' preseason top 25 since 2000. LSU did receive 143 votes which would rank them 30th.
The Tigers will get their first shot to prove themselves on Sunday, Sept. 4th at 6:30 p.m.
Brian Kelly and the new look Bayou Bengalis take on Florida State in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome.
The game airing right here on KATC.
USA TODAY Preseason Coaches
1-Alabama*
2-Ohio St
3-Georgia*
4-Clemson
5-Notre Dame
6-Michigan
7-Texas A&M*
8-Utah
9-Oklahoma
10-Baylor
11-Oklahoma State
12-Oregon
13-North Carolina State
14-Michigan State
15-USC
16-Pittsburgh
17-Miami
18-Texas
19-Wake Forest
20-Wisconsin
21-Kentucky*
22-Cincinnati
23-Arkansas*
24-Ole Miss*
25-Houston
* = SEC team