LSU excluded from preseason Top 25

The USA TODAY coaches' preseason poll came out Monday afternoon, and LSU was not in the number.

It's the first time the Tigers have not been ranked in the coaches' preseason top 25 since 2000. LSU did receive 143 votes which would rank them 30th.

The Tigers will get their first shot to prove themselves on Sunday, Sept. 4th at 6:30 p.m.

Brian Kelly and the new look Bayou Bengalis take on Florida State in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome.

The game airing right here on KATC.

USA TODAY Preseason Coaches

1-Alabama*

2-Ohio St

3-Georgia*

4-Clemson

5-Notre Dame

6-Michigan

7-Texas A&M*

8-Utah

9-Oklahoma

10-Baylor

11-Oklahoma State

12-Oregon

13-North Carolina State

14-Michigan State

15-USC

16-Pittsburgh

17-Miami

18-Texas

19-Wake Forest

20-Wisconsin

21-Kentucky*

22-Cincinnati

23-Arkansas*

24-Ole Miss*

25-Houston

* = SEC team

