LSU CB Zy Alexander proves to be 'trustworthy' in secondary

Cornerback Zy Alexander is one of the many Acadiana prep stars making noise on defense.

The junior transferred to LSU from Southeastern in December and has caught the attention of head coach Brian Kelly.

The former Loreauville star played in 30 games with the Lions where he compiled nine interceptions and returned two of them for touchdowns.

Coach Kelly is impressed with his accountability off the field and says Alexander is trustworthy.

In between the lines, his playmaking ability is what makes him stand out.

“He's physically developing and getting stronger,” Kelly said. “We like his willingness to go in there and want to make the tackle. I think we saw that on Saturday (during scrimmage). He's got the nose for the football too. When it's in the air, he will go out, find it, and catch it.”

