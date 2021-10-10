LSU blasted by Kentucky in return to Bluegrass State

LEXINGTON, Ky. — LSU lost to Kentucky, 42-21, in the Tigers' first time back in Lexington since 2007 on Saturday, Oct. 9.

With the win, the Wildcats improve to 6-0 for the first time since 1950. Wildcats quarterback Will Levis completed 14 of his 17 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

LSU's defense gave up 474 total yards of offense while giving 329 yards rushing.

Tigers junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price was a bright spot for LSU as he rushed for 147 yards, which is the most by any running back this season, and scored two touchdowns. Freshman wide receiver and Southside alum Malik Nabers caught his first career touchdown while hauling in three catches for 66 yards.

LSU (3-3) returns to Tiger Stadium to face No. 20 Florida (4-2) on Saturday, Oct. 16 in their homecoming game. That contest will kickoff at 11:00 a.m.

