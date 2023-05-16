Watch Now
SportsLSU Sports

Actions

LCA's Ju'Juan Johnson commits to LSU

Johnson is the 7th best prospect in Louisiana for the Class of 2024, according to 247 Sports.
LCA's Ju'Juan Johnson commits to LSU
Jujuan Johnson LCA vs STM.jpg
Posted at 11:37 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 00:37:17-04

Lafayette Christian star Ju'juan Johnson announcing his commitment to LSU football on Monday.

Johnson is rated as the 7th best prospect in Louisiana for the Class of 2024, according to 247 sports. He is listed as an athlete.

Johnson last year had over 5,400 yards and 60 total touchdowns for the Knights at quarterback, and was named All-State and All-Acadiana. In college, he's expected to move to cornerback.

Johnson was originally committed to Colorado and new head coach Deion Sanders, but decided to re-open his recruitment in late April.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.