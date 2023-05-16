LCA's Ju'Juan Johnson commits to LSU

Lafayette Christian star Ju'juan Johnson announcing his commitment to LSU football on Monday.

Johnson is rated as the 7th best prospect in Louisiana for the Class of 2024, according to 247 sports. He is listed as an athlete.

Johnson last year had over 5,400 yards and 60 total touchdowns for the Knights at quarterback, and was named All-State and All-Acadiana. In college, he's expected to move to cornerback.

Johnson was originally committed to Colorado and new head coach Deion Sanders, but decided to re-open his recruitment in late April.

First and Foremost I would like to The University of Colorado for believing in me. I would like to think Coach Prime, Coach Corey, Coach Mathis, and every other coach who continue to have a hand in recruiting me and for believing in my abilities. After further thoughts, prayers,… pic.twitter.com/5zeZ7KTuBw — Ju’Juan Johnson (@JujuanJohnson7) April 24, 2023

