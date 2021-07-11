LCA's Fitzgerald West commits to LSU

Lafayette Christian Defensive Tackle Fitzgerald West committed to LSU Saturday.

He chose the Tigers over Alabama, Tulane and SMU. Standing at 6-2, 325 pounds, West is a 3-star recruit and the 41st best prospect in Louisiana, according to 247 Sports.

West was a unanimous Class 2A All-State selection for the Knights on the defensive line in 2020. In college, he may be viewed as a better offensive lineman.

West is LSU's 3rd commit from the Acadiana area, for the Class of 2022. He joins STM quarterback Walker Howard and Acadiana cornerback Laterrace Welch. The Tigers upcoming 2021 freshman class also includes a lot of local flavor, with STM wide receiver Jack Bech, LCA safety Sage Ryan and Southside wide receiver Malik Nabers moving to Baton Rouge this summer.

For West, this summer has been the definition of life comes at you fast. He received his offers from LSU and Alabama in June, impressing coaches and staff at their respective camps.

"June has been going pretty fast," West said. "It's been rolling for me. Going to camps and visits every week. It's been tough, but I got through it."

West also didn't want to waste time making a decision. He privately chose the Tigers earlier this week, citing the familiarity as a deciding factor.

"I chose (them) cause it was a great fit for me," West explained. "I've been around it for a couple years. It just felt like home for me."

